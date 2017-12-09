Russia's Denis sets world record in men's 1,500 metres

KEARNS, Utah — Russia's Denis Yuskov broke the men's 1,500-meter world record Saturday in the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Yuskov finished in 1 minute, 41.02 seconds to break the mark of 1:41.04 set by American Shani Davis on the same ice in a World Cup race on Dec 11, 2009. Dutchman Koen Verweij was second in 1:41.63, and countryman Thomas Krol was third.

American Joey Mantia was fourth, Davis 13th, and Brian Hansen 16th.

Japan's Miho Takagi won the women's 1,500 in 1:51.49. Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands was second in 1:52.31, and Russia's Yekaterina Shikhova finished third. Brittany Bowe, the lone U.S. skater competing, was 13th.

Japan's Nao Kodaira won the women's 500 for the second time in two days. Kodaira finished in 36.54. South Korea's Sang-Hwa Lee was second to Kodaira again, finishing in 36.79. Japan's Arisa Go was third.

Russia's Ruslan Murashov finished in 34.02 to win the men's 500. Dutchman Kai Verbij was second at 34.13, followed by countryman Dai Dai Ntab. Mitchell Whitmore and Sugar Todd were the only U.S. skaters competing in the 500s. Whitmore finished nine, and Todd was 18th in the women's race.

South Korea's Seung-Hoon Lee won the men's mass start at 7:58.22. Switzerland's Livio Wenger was second. Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida took the women's race in 8:53.49. China's Dan Guo was second.

By John Coon, The Associated Press