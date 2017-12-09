Shamet scores 30; No. 6 Wichita St. tops Oklahoma St. 78-66

Tavarius Shine scored a career-high 20 points and Mitchell Solomon added a career-best 17 for Oklahoma State (7-2).

Oklahoma State first-year coach Mike Boynton was trying to get his first win over a ranked team. Instead, the Cowboys had their 15-game non-conference home win streak snapped.

"I'm proud of the effort," Boynton said. "For us to go toe to toe with them is something to build upon."

Oklahoma State led for most of the first half, but Wichita State closed with an 8-0 run. Shamet made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Shockers a 26-23 lead. Oklahoma State did not score for the final 3:04 of the half and didn't make a field goal for the final 6:09, when Oklahoma State led by eight for its largest advantage before the break.

Shaquille Morris' only points came on a 3-pointer with about 8 minutes remaining, but the shot gave the Shockers a five-point lead. Wichita State remained in control the rest of the way.

The performance left Boynton feeling good about his program.

"If they're the number six team in the country, which I think they might be better, we're really close to being damn good," Boynton said. "I believe that."

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, one of the best shooting teams in the nation, struggled early before getting it together in the second half. Wichita State shot 52.2 per cent after the break and made 8 of 14 3-pointers.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys appear close to being pretty good. They played hard defence for Boynton, but their offence was inconsistent. Oklahoma State missed an opportunity to take control of the game in the first half and never really regained it.

QUOTABLE

Marshall on series with Oklahoma State: "I would prefer to play them every year. Hats off to the coaches for being willing to play us, and it was all their idea."

FOUL DISPARITY

While Shamet made 14 of 16 free throws, Oklahoma State's entire team went 18 for 21. The Cowboys committed 28 fouls, and Solomon and Kendall Smith both fouled out.

STRUGGLING STARS

Morris entered the game tied for the team lead with 14.6 points per game. He shot 1 for 5 and had just one rebound in 24 minutes before fouling out.

"He obviously didn't play great offensively, but he was good at the other end," Marshall said. "They're a great defensive team, and they did a good job limiting his touches."

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State's leading scorer for the season, went 1 for 9 from the field and finished with three points.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Hosts Oklahoma on Dec. 16.

Oklahoma State: Plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 16.

