Northeastern holds off Vermont 71-67

BOSTON — Donnell Gresham Jr. scored 17, Vasa Pusica made a key pair of free throws with 17 seconds left and Northeastern beat Vermont 71-67 on Saturday.

The Huskies (6-4) nearly had their 10-point, second-half lead erased when Anthony Lamb's layup cut the deficit to 66-65 with 2:12 left. Northeastern's Shawn Occeus hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to four and Lamb's free throws capped the Catamounts' scoring with 1:27 left.

The Huskies took control with a 14-2 run in the first half to build their largest lead of the game at 31-20 before going into the halftime up 36-32. They never trailed in the second half.

Occeus had 16 points and Pusica added 12 for Northeastern, which won its fourth straight.