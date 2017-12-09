Toronto beats Seattle 2-0 for first MLS Cup title

TORONTO — Jozy Altidore opened the scoring in the 67th minute and Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Saturday in the MLS Cup to become the first Canadian champion in league history.
Toronto avenged a penalty-shootout loss to Seattle last year in the title game.
In the 67th, Sebastian Giovinco's pass from just inside the Seattle half helped Altidore split a pair of defenders. Altidore took a few steps to his left and fired the ball over goalkeeper Stefan Frei, setting off a wild celebration among the 30,584 fans that left BMO Field shaking.
Victor Vasquez made it 2-0 in injury time when from close range after substitute Armando Cooper's shot rebounded off the post.
Altidore scored in Toronto's 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final. He had 15 goals in the regular season, second on the team to Giovinco's 16.
By Ian Harrison, The Associated Press
