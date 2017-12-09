Christion, Wieneke carry S Dakota St past N Hampshire 56-14

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Taryn Christion threw two scoring passes to Jake Wieneke and both ran for another touchdown, Cade Johnson returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and fifth-seeded South Dakota State whipped New Hampshire 56-14 on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.

The Jackrabbits (11-2) play at defending champion and top-seeded James Madison, winner of 25 straight, next weekend.

Christion, Wieneke and Isaac Wallace each ran for a score in the first quarter as South Dakota State bolted to a 21-0 lead. Wieneke scored untouched from 48 yards on a reverse around the right side.

Christion found Wieneke for a 32-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 at the half.