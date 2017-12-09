Truax takes IBF super middle belt off DeGale on points

LONDON — British boxer James DeGale lost his IBF super middleweight belt when he was beaten by Caleb Truax by majority decision at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

One judge scored it 114-114 but other scores of 115-112 and 116-112 for the American challenger handed DeGale only the second defeat of his career.

DeGale was making the fourth defence of the title he won in 2015, and fighting on home soil for the first time in more than three years.

The former Olympic champion made a good start in his first action since January, but Truax took charge from the fifth when he backed DeGale into the ropes and bloodied his nose.