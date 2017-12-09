Brown, Auburn hold off UAB 85-80 for 6th straight win

AUBURN, Ala. — Bryce Brown finished with 27 points and Jared Harper made 3 of 4 free throws over the final 27 seconds to lead Auburn to an 85-80 win over UAB on Saturday.

The Tigers (8-1) won their sixth straight game after surrendering most of a 13-point second-half advantage to the Blazers (6-4) but never the lead.

The Tigers made 12 of 14 free throws down the stretch.

Malik Dunbar, subbing for an injured Mustapha Heron, grabbed one of the misses for a putback. He scored off another offensive rebound with 39 seconds left after Nick Norton's 3-pointer cut the margin to 80-78. Harper sealed the win at the line.