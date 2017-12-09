Iona hangs on for 74-70 win over NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. — E.J. Crawford scored 19 points, Rickey McGill added 17, including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play, and Iona held on Saturday for a 74-70 win over NJIT.

McGill hit the go-ahead bucket with 41 seconds left and Schadrac Casimir sealed the win with 4-of-4 shooting from the line sandwiched around an NJIT layup by Shyquan Gibbs.

Deyshonee Much had 12 points and seven rebounds for Iona (4-4), which hit 10 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 45 per cent from the field overall to win its third straight.

NJIT (5-5) trailed by nine at the break but chipped away in the second half, retaking the lead 62-61 on Diandre Wilson's layup with 8:09 left.