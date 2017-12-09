California rallies to beat San Diego State 63-62

Cal went cold and SDSU kept chipping away, taking a 58-56 lead on Matt Mitchell's 3-point shot with 4:26 left.

The Aztecs had a 62-58 lead after Hemsley made one of two free throws with 50.5 seconds left before Coleman converted a 3-point play to close to one point. SDSU's turnover led to Harris-Dyson's tying and winning free throws.

Pope had 20 points and eight rebounds, while Mitchell and Hemsley had 13 points apiece.

Justice Sueing scored 12 for Cal, including the first seven points of the first half. Darius McNeill scored 10.

"We needed this one," Coleman said. "We needed a big one to get our confidence back. We knew the last game we struggled and we knew we had to bounce back."

Coach Wyking Jones was pleased with the way the Golden Bears responded after some tough practices following Wednesday night's loss and even an 8 a.m. shoot-around Saturday.

"I expected them to compete tonight," Jones said. "I actually felt really, really good about this game. I knew our guys would play with a chip on their shoulder against these guys because the mentality of San Diego State is they come in and try to out-physical you."

BIG PICTURE

California: The Golden Bears were coming off two big home losses, by nine points to Saint Mary's and 27 points to Central Arkansas.

San Diego State: The Aztecs lost to a Pac-12 team for the third time this season. They blew a halftime lead and fell 90-68 at Arizona State on Nov. 14, and blew a nine-point second half lead and lost to Washington State 93-86 in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton on Nov. 26. Guard Trey Kell missed most of the second half with a bruised quad.

STRATEGY

SDSU struggled against Cal's zone, making only 6 of 28 3-point shots.

"It was a complete team effort," Jones said. "The guys absolutely followed the game plan. We wanted to slow things up a little bit. We just said to our guys, 'If we play that 2-3 zone, we're going to make them shoot us out of it. Keep it tight, try to limit penetration.' The main thing was not letting them get offensive rebounds or get out in transition and we did a great job in that."

QUOTABLE

"I think we all know if you shoot 6 for 28 from 3 you're not going to win a lot of games against a zone," SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said. "I think Cal hurt us rebounding. We knew that was a possibility." Cal outrebounded SDSU 33-24.

UP NEXT

California returns home to Berkeley to face Cal State Fullerton next Saturday.

San Diego State is off until Dec. 21, when it hosts No. 12 Gonzaga.

By Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press