Catching US, Canada requires cash, people and 1 great game

"Once China decides they want to be good at something, they're going to be good at something," Raty said. "I don't know if five years is going to be enough. But if you look at '26, '30 Olympics, if they keep doing what they're doing, they can be a powerhouse someday. It's just a matter of fact, of getting players involved. I heard our online streams, they had over 100,000 people watching our streams. That's nothing out of a billion people, but interest is starting to be there."

Demand is only a piece of the puzzle. Financial resources and a talent pool are also key. Add both to a dedicated commitment to women's hockey, and that's why Canada and the United States do so well.

The Canadians bring together players for months before an Olympics for training, and the Americans started a residency program in Florida in September. The countries also are playing a six-game pre-Olympic exhibition schedule, not counting two games in the Four Nations Cup in November.

"The North Americans, they have a professional team," Mustonen said. "We have people who have children, who study. We aren't even close to those possibilities, so usually what happens (in) the Olympic year is the gap widens once again because they centralize."

Mustonen estimated Finland has about 4,000 registered hockey players compared to the pool of 55,000 in the United States and 90,000 in Canada. Half of Finland's players, like Raty, play abroad. For those still in Finland, they practice at least three times a week with boys teams to mimic playing and practicing against the North Americans.

Lief Boork started coaching the Sweden women's team in 2014 after coaching men for years. Now he's coaching players who must fit games around their work schedules because bills and family needs often come first. That also means cramming games into long weekends.

The Swedes' travel schedule to the Four Nations Cup was so compact that they arrived only hours before their first game. They lost 9-0 to Canada.

Boork noted Sweden also had players playing against Canada for the first time. The Swedish women's hockey league has about 70 foreign players, including forward Jennifer Wakefield of the Canadian national team.

"We are kind of in between," Boork said. "The girls are doing it very well, but we need more experience and more time to develop the team to top international hockey. And that's kind of a financial thing, and our federation has to make up their mind to understand the level of international women's hockey."

Canadian forward Meghan Agosta believes the North American teams have set a high bar for the sport and shown how to build a system. She noted parts of the world needed time to catch Canada and the United States in men's hockey, too.

"Now it's a lot better and the competition is totally there and you can never take a night off," Agosta said. "You want to play against the best to be the best."

The rest of the world keeps trying.

