Angels welcome Ohtani, plot course for 2-way Japanese star

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani has been formally introduced by the Los Angeles Angels after they won the fierce baseball-wide competition for the services of the two-way Japanese star.

A loud crowd of fans at Angel Stadium cheered Saturday when Ohtani donned a red jersey and hat on a stage with Angels owner Arte Moreno, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Mike Scioscia.

Eppler confirmed that the Angels intend to allow Ohtani to become the majors' most significant two-way player in several decades.

Ohtani will be the Angels' designated hitter on many days when he isn't serving as a starting pitcher, Scioscia says.