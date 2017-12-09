No. 3 Michigan St tops Southern Utah 88-63, aims for No. 1

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges, Nick Ward and Jaren Jackson each scored 17 points to help No. 3 Michigan State beat Southern Utah 88-63 on Saturday night.

The Spartans (9-1) have won eight straight by double digits since losing to top-ranked Duke, which lost earlier in the day to Boston College.

The Thunderbirds (5-4) had won three straight. They kept it relatively close at the Breslin Center for a while, trailing by just five points midway through the second half.

Michigan State's balanced team took control with a 21-7 run to take a 79-60 lead with 4:45 left.