Chiozza scores final 6 points as No. 5 Florida ends slide

NEWARK, N.J. — Chris Chiozza scored the final six points of the game and No. 5 Florida snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-60 victory over No. 17 Cincinnati on Saturday in the second game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

Chiozza put the Gators (6-3) ahead 62-60 with a drive across the lane with 1:12 to play.

The senior guard added two free throws with 20.1 seconds to go and he closed out the scoring with a fastbreak layup after a turnover by Cincinnati (7-2), which lost its second straight game.

Egor Koulechov had 21 points to lead Florida. Jalen Hudson added 17 and Chiozza finished with 15 and six assists.