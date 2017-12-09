Dragic, Johnson lead Heat past Nets in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson each scored 20 points and Miami beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Saturday in the Heat's first game in Mexico in franchise history.
Playing in front of 19,777 fans at raucous Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Dragic was 9 of 19 from the field and had seven rebounds for Miami. The Heat snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 12-13.
James Johnson added 17 points, Justice Winslow had 15 and Kelly Olynyk 11 for Miami. The Heat rallied from two seven-point deficits.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 18 points. Coming off a 100-95 victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday night in the Mexico City opener, the Nets dropped to 10-15.
LAKERS 110, HORNETS 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Los Angeles BEAT fatigued and short-handed Charlotte.
Brandon Ingram added 18 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15 and Lonzo Ball had five points and nine assists for the Lakers. They have won two straight after losing five in a row.
Kemba Walker scored 23 points and Dwight Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost seven of eight.
CLIPPERS 113, WIZARDS 112
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, lifting Los Angeles past Washington.
With Bradley Beal guarding him, Williams unleashed the winner from the top of the key, capping a wild final 12 seconds in which both teams traded leads on clutch plays.
After Williams' basket, there was a video review of Beal's potential winning baseline jumper. The referees decided to replay the last 1.1 seconds. Marcin Gortat's jumper bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
Williams scored 35 points to lead a dominant bench effort for the Clippers. They snapped a four-game skid, with their reserves outscoring Washington's 59-47.
Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half. Otto Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds.
HAWKS 117, MAGIC 110
ATLANTA (AP) — Ersan Ilyasova scored 26 points on 9-for-9 shooting and Atlanta overcame Nikola Vucevic's triple-double to beat Orlando.
Vucevic had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jonathan Simmons added a career-high 29 points for the Magic. They beat the Hawks 110-106 in overtime Wednesday night in Orlando.
Kent Bazemore scored six late points for Atlanta, with two baskets coming on dunks following steals. The Hawks tied a season high with 17 3-pointers on 33 tries. Ilyasova hit all five of his attempts.
___
By The Associated Press
