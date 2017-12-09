Durr leads No. 4 Louisville in rout of Middle Tennessee

Thanks to Katie Collier's free throw with 40 seconds left, Middle Tennessee scored just one more point than the fewest ever by a Louisville opponent. The Cardinals last held an opponent to 25 points against Tennessee State on Dec. 31, 2012.

Jess Louro led Middle Tennessee with seven points. The Blue Raiders shot just 20.5 per cent and committed a season-high 31 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders entered the game holding four of their first seven opponents below 50 points. Louisville, which capitalized on easy opportunities created by its pressure defence, reached that plateau with 2:46 left in the first half.

Louisville: For the fourth time this season, the Cardinals never trailed, this time against a team that featured several key players from last season's 23-win squad.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Of the Cardinals' 27 field goals Saturday, 26 of them came off assists. The other was a putback off an offensive rebound.

"It's pretty remarkable," Walz said. "It's the first time I've been a part of a ball game where every made field goal ... was assisted on, except for an offensive board, which it's not going to be."

Arica Carter led the Cardinals with nine assists.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Dana Evans came off the bench to score 11 points for the Cardinals, and for the third straight game, the five-star point guard had six assists. She didn't commit a turnover and got four steals in a team-high 26 minutes.

Evans, who earned McDonald's All-American status last year, now has a better than 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio for the season (49-to-24) and said she's starting to get a feel for playing with her teammates.

"My job on the team is to play defence and get girls shots where they need it, like Asia (who) can hit the three," she said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville won its three games this week by an average of 37 points. They trailed Notre Dame in the polls by just seven points and could make up ground on the Fighting Irish when Monday's poll comes out. They could also rise if No. 11 Tennessee beats No. 2 Texas on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee hosts Troy on Thursday.

Louisville concludes a four-game homestand when it hosts Tennessee State on Tuesday.

By Steve Bittenbender, The Associated Press