Harris, Boykins lead Louisiana Tech 91-62 over Jackson St

RUSTON, La. — Jalen Harris scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half, Jacobi Boykins finished with 19 points with five 3-pointers, and Louisiana Tech beat Jackson State 91-62 on Saturday night for the Tigers' third straight loss.

DaQuan Bracey and Jy'lan Washington added 12 point apiece for the Bulldogs (7-2), who shot 75 per cent from the field in the first half. Louisiana Tech made 10 3-pointers, outrebounded Jackson State 42-32 and outscored them 36-16 in the paint.

After trailing by as many as nine points, Jackson State's Chace Franklin tied it at 15 with a 3-pointer, but Louisiana Tech scored six straight and led by as many as 15 en route to a 53-40 halftime lead.

Washington and Harris each hit 3s, Bracey added a layup and the Bulldogs led by 21 early in the second half and the Tigers got no closer than 19.