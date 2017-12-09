Bibbins scores 16 as Utah beats Utah State 77-67

SALT LAKE CITY — Justin Bibbins scored 16 points and had seven assists as Utah led start-to-finish in a 77-67 victory over Utah State on Saturday night in the first game of the inaugural Beehive Classic.

The tournament is scheduled to pit Utah, Utah State, BYU and Weber State against each other at the Utah Jazz's home arena with the opponents rotating each year.

The Utes (7-2) stormed out the gate with a 19-2 run highlighted by an active David Collette and a sharp-shooting Tyler Rawson. Collette seemed to have some extra juice at the outset, throwing down an aggressive dribble-drive dunk and pounding his chest after an and-1 layup, against his former team. The 6-foot-10 senior had to sit out a year after transferring from Utah State, where he was third-team all-Mountain West in 2014-15.

Rawson finished with 16 points and Collette added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Utah cruised to a 45-24 lead before Utah State (5-6) ripped off a 12-0 run late in the half and went into the halftime down 47-36. Quinn Taylor (20 points) and DeAngelo Isby (11) accounted for all but five of the Aggies' first-half points.

Both had career nights as Taylor finished with 22 points and Isby totalled 24.

The Aggies got within four points in the second half, but was never able to get over the hump.

Utah shot 59.3 per cent from the field in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: The Aggies didn't wilt against their first Power 5 opponent despite a horrific start. Utah State continued to fight and a strong defensive effort, with some zone, that threw the Utah offence out of whack. It didn't have the firepower to get the victory, but the experience was valuable as the Aggies had to find other contributors as the starters struggle most of the night.