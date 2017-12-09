Zuccarello scores 2 to lead Rangers to 5-2 win over Devils

NEW YORK — Mats Zuccarello scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 Saturday night.

Jimmy Vesey, Jesper Fast and Kevin Hayes also scored to help New York win for the 10th time in their last 11 at home. Rick Nash added two assists.

Damon Severson and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which lost its second straight to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Keith Kinkaid finished with 34 saves.

With the Rangers leading 2-0 halfway through the second period, Severson pulled the Devils within one with a slap shot that beat Lundqvist with 6:15 to go.

However, Severson made a costly turnover while New Jersey was on a power play, leading to Zuccarello's short-handed tally less than three minutes later. It gave Zuccarello at least a point in seven of the last nine games.

Zuccarello made it 4-1 when J.T. Miller found the diminutive winger with a cross-ice pass at 6:21 of the third.

Wood scored 13 seconds later to pull the Devils within two goals. Defenceman Will Butcher picked up his 17th assist, good for second in the league amongst all rookies.

Hayes recorded his sixth of the season at 11:59 of the third period when he lifted a backhand past Kinkaid to cap the scoring.

Lundqvist earned his 419th career victory, passing Tony Esposito for the second-most wins by a goalie with one franchise in league history. Former Devils goalie Martin Brodeur holds the record with 688.

Vesey opened the scoring at 6:14 of the first period. The second-year forward has played up-and-down the Rangers' lineup but started the game on the fourth line. Boo Nieves forced a turnover in the offensive zone and then Paul Carey set up Vesey for the opening goal. Carey extended his point streak to four games.