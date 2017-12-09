Vazquez lives up to billing for Toronto FC

TORONTO — Victor Vazquez was in the middle of a post-game interview when teammate Armando Cooper gleefully upended a bottle of beer over the Spaniard's head.

Vazquez was Toronto FC's key off-season acquisition last spring, the team's missing piece after its loss to the Seattle Sounders in last year's MLS Cup Final.

But the 30-year-old said he never dreamed his season would culminate in a celebratory, booze-drenched locker-room — the end of an historic season, and a 2-0 victory over Seattle in the Final.

"For sure no," Vazquez said, after pausing to wipe the beer from his eyes. "Of course you want to come to a team that you can win everything, and that's why I came here. And now we are celebrating the treble (Voyageurs Cup as Canadian champions, Supporters' Shield for the best regular-season record, and MLS Cup Final).

"I think it's a huge thing that we did."

Toronto acquired Vazquez last February to add creativity and offence to its midfield, and he's lived up to his billing. Saturday, he contributed to Jozy Altidore's goal and then added his own in stoppage time.

"Victor was all over the field tonight," said teammate Drew Moor. "He just kept popping up in those areas where he had five or six yards and when you give him that much space on the ball and time, he's going to pick out a good pass. He's been a beast all season."

Altidore's goal in the 67th came after some pretty tic-tac-toe passing out of their own by Toronto. Vazquez passed to Sebastian Giovinco who passed to Altidore.

"We are close, Seba, Jozy and myself, we have the quality, then we can change the game in two seconds," Vazquez said. "And we did it again . . . we show every game, we're the best team in MLS."

Vazquez squashed any final hope for the Sounders and their 2,000 travelling fans when he pounced on a rebound after a Cooper shot hit the goalpost.