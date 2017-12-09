No. 18 West Virginia holds off Pittsburgh 69-60

"We got our butts kicked in the first half," Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. "Guys of lesser character would have put their heads between their legs and thought the night was over ... I couldn't have asked any more out of them than they gave."

The 185th meeting between the schools featured the programs in two very different places. The Mountaineers are a legitimate threat to challenge No. 2 Kansas in the Big 12, while the Panthers were picked to finish last in the ACC while undergoing what could be a lengthy rebuilding process.

Still, old habits die hard. Pitt offered a promotion that included "13-9" decals to customers if they bought a Panthers cap, the score of Pitt's epic football upset of the Mountaineers a decade ago that kept West Virginia out of the Bowl Championship Series title game.

Then the game started and the punch Stallings told his team would come courtesy of the Mountaineers' pressure defence arrived. West Virginia dominated at times during the opening 20 minutes. Carter went on a personal 12-0 run at one point and it seemed as if West Virginia was going to pull away.

It didn't happen. Kham Davis hit a 3-pointer on Pitt's first possession of the second half and pumped his fist at the Panthers bench, starting a wave that crested with Carr's 4-point play.

"We don't take too much consolation in a loss," Luther said. "I thought we stuck together. We played extremely hard. If we keep snowballing, keep getting better in practice we'll be better when conference play starts."

ALMOST HEAVEN?

The crowd of 7,748 was the largest of the season at the Petersen Events Center, though a considerable portion came courtesy of folks in blue-and-gold who made the short 70-mile trip from Morgantown.

"It sounded like a home game honestly," Carter said.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers will have trouble in the Big 12 if the games are called tight. The offence needed either Carter or Miles on the court (and preferably both) to be functional. That will require them staying out of the kind of foul trouble they ran into in the second half.

Pitt: The Panthers are showing signs of progress. Measuring improvement in wins and losses could be difficult for a roster filled with nine freshmen, but Pitt's effort and savvy in the second half provided concrete evidence the players are buying into whatever Stallings is selling.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: has a week off then hosts Wheeling Jesuit in an exhibition game on Dec. 16.

Pitt: welcomes McNeese State on Dec. 16.

