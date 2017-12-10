Avalanche score twice in 41 seconds, beat Panthers 7-3

"We played a full game, a really strong game, scored lots of goals and played well defensively," Varlamov said.

Florida pulled its goalie with 6:07 left and the strategy paid off on Huberdeau's goal with 5:45 to go that closed the gap to 5-3.

Nieto and Soderberg scored empty-net goals in the final four minutes to close it out.

"We score that goal there, if it happens to be we get another one it's game on with about three or four minutes to go," Panthers coach Bob Boughner said. "You've got to keep fighting right to the end and that was the idea behind that."

Malgin gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead on a breakaway when he put the puck past Varlamov on the glove side at 4:51 of the second. Malgin has a goal in three straight games and four in the past six.

The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Rantanen backhanded in a rebound at 10:56.

Florida tied the game with 2.6 seconds left in the first. Ekblad took a nice pass from Huberdeau in the right circle and fired a shot past Varlamov. The goal was Ekblad's third in three games.

NOTES: Johnson left late in the third with an undisclosed injury. "I think he blocked a shot," Bednar said. "I haven't talked to the trainers." ... Huberdeau's assist on Ekblad's goal moved him past Ray Whitney for 10th place on the Panthers' career scoring list with 228 points. ... Ekblad is the third defenceman in Panthers history to score at least one goal in three-plus team games. ... Panthers C Aleksander Barkov was scratched with an upper-body injury. ... Johnson appeared in his 400th game with the Avalanche.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Panthers: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

By Paul Gereffi, The Associated Press