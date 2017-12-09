Etou scores 22 as Tulsa holds of Kansas State 61-54

The Wildcats, who entered the game 13th nationally in scoring defence, forced Tulsa into as many turnovers (11) in the first half as made field goals. Etou had four of them as he struggled to deal with the pesky hands of the Wildcats' perimeter players.

Still, the Golden Hurricane trailed just 30-27 at halftime, and they used an early flurry of points in the second half to pull ahead on Etou's 3-pointer with 12:38 to go.

The game remained a nip-and-tuck affair down the stretch, neither team ever leading by more than six until the final seconds, when Tulsa was able to put things away.

"This was the very first game were we put everything together as a team, and that feels good," the Golden Hurricane's Martins Igbanu said. "Some games we were guarding the ball but we didn't rebound well and some games we were missing assignments. We still missed assignments but we played through it."

STRANGE DOMINANCE

Tulsa improved to 6-1 against the Wildcats in a series dating to 1932. The teams were playing the first game of a three-game series between schools that are within driving distance of each other.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa won a defensive slugfest despite 15 turnovers, including eight from Etou. A big reason was the Golden Hurricane's perimeter defence and work on the boards, where they out-rebounded the Wildcats 40-30 despite giving up several inches in the paint.

Kansas State was trying to match its best start under Weber, but instead watched a 23-game non-conference home win streak come to an end. The Wildcats considered the game at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita a home game even though it was a 2-hour drive from their campus in Manhattan.

UP NEXT

Tulsa begins a two-game homestand against Prairie View A&M on Thursday night.

Kansas State gets a week off before facing Southeast Missouri State next Saturday.

___

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press