James has 58th career triple-double; Cavs rally past 76ers

CLEVELAND — LeBron James made certain the Cavaliers' losing ways lasted only one day.

James had his 58th career triple-double and Cleveland rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-98 on Saturday night.

James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Cavaliers bounce back from a loss in Indiana on Friday night that ended their 13-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers didn't arrive in Cleveland until 4.a.m. after their flight from Indianapolis was delayed. Cleveland surged ahead after falling behind 18-7 and built a double-figure lead in the second and third quarters, but trailed again in the fourth.

"This is a big win for us," James said. "After everything that we went through last night, your whole day is kind of just screwed up. For us to come out here and be professionals — nobody's going to feel sorry for you — everyone just gave what they had and we were very resilient, have a lot of resolve."

In what has become almost a nightly occurrence, James took over with the game on the line, scoring or assisting on Cleveland's last 22 points.

"I started the game 3 for 11, was missing some chippies," he said. "I don't need to score to be productive and to help win a game. I just stay with it. That's a crazy stat, though. I didn't know that, that's for sure."

"He went 9 for 23 with six turnovers, but he is still that good where he puts his thumbprint on the game the way he did," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "He's very unique."

Sixers forward Robert Covington fell into Cleveland's bench trying to save a loose ball with just over a minute to play. He landed on the metal flooring behind the bench and was down for a couple of minutes before being helped to his feet and to the locker room.

Covington was being treated in the trainer's room following the game. Brown said he injured his lower back and right hip. A timeout was called following the play and it took a few moments before anyone realized Covington was injured.