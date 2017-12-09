SE Missouri State holds on for 75-69 win over S. Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points with 6-for-12 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Southeast Missouri State held on Saturday night for a 75-69 win over Southern Illinois.

Southeast Missouri State (6-4) raced out to a 37-15 first-half lead with a 28-6 breakaway run that included two 3-pointers from Mahoney before Southern Illinois dug in, responding with a 10-2 spurt to cut the halftime deficit to 39-25.

The Salukis (4-4) continued to chip away throughout the second half, cutting the gap to 73-69 on Aaron Cook's layup with 28 seconds left, but it was as close as they'd get.

Milos Vranes and Dondre Duffus both went 1 for 2 from the line over the final 16 seconds to stretch Southeast Missouri State's advantage back to six.