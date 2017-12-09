Stutzman with 17 points, Idaho St. beats Div. II NW Nazarene

POCATELLO, Idaho — Jared Stutzman scored 17 points with five rebounds and Idaho State beat Division II Northwest Nazarene 73-57 on Saturday night.

Novak Topalovic added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bengals (3-5). Kyle Ingram and Balint Mocsan had 10 points apiece. Ingram also had 10 rebounds.

In the first half, five steals by Northwest Nazarene contributed to 12 Idaho State turnovers but Idaho State held on for a 39-32 edge at intermission.

The Bengals scored the first 10 points of the second half to open a 17-point lead and they led by double figures the rest of the way. Stutzman drained a 3-pointer and a Tapalovic made a jumper to stretch it 70-57 with 3:52 remaining and Northwest Nazarene went scoreless in the final four minutes.