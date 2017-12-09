Ahmad scores 34 as CS Fullerton cools off Utah Valley 91-83

FULLERTON, Calif. — Khalil Ahmad ripped the nets for a career-high 34 points, burying 6 of 10 tries from 3-point range, and Cal State Fullerton held off Utah Valley 91-83 on Saturday night.

Jackson Rowe scored 15 for the Titans (6-3), while Kyle Allman and reserve Austen Awosika added 12 points and Arkim Robertson snared 10 rebounds.

Kenneth Ogbe topped the Wolverines (6-4) with 17 points before fouling out. Akolda Manyang added 15 points and nine rebounds, Jake Toolson scored 15 and Brandon Randolph chipped in with 11 points and five assists.

Utah Valley, which came into the game with six wins in its past seven games after opening the season with losses at Kentucky and Duke, nearly shot better from the floor than the free-throw line. The Wolverines connected on 30 of 54 shots (56 per cent) from the floor, but made just 14 of 24 free throws (58 per cent). The Titans had held their opponents to 39 per cent shooting from the field coming into the game.