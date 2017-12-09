Lofton scores 22 as New Mexico State beats New Mexico 65-62

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Zach Lofton scored 22 points for New Mexico State and two potential tying shots hit rim and bounced away in the closing five seconds for New Mexico as the Aggies came away with a 65-62 win Saturday night.

A.J. Harris added 12 points for New Mexico State (7-2).

Antino Jackson had 14 points and Troy Simons 13 for the Lobos (3-7). But Simons' putback with five seconds rolled off the rim. And after Lofton made one of two free throws, Anthony Mathis had a good luck at a 3-pointer, but it drew iron as the buzzer sounded.

The game was tight throughout, with the Aggies holding their biggest lead at 23-16 midway through the first half but New Mexico responded with eight points over a 44-second span to regain the lead.

The Lobos held their largest lead at 54-45 midway through the second half following Makuach Maluach's steal and fast-break dunk, but they only made one more basket the rest of the game and moments later, New Mexico State went on a 13-2 surge, with Lofton scoring four.

BIG PICTURE:

The Aggies were seeking their first sweep in the annual home-and-home series since 2002-03. Both teams came into the game with head coaches in their first season with their squads, but the Lobos' Paul Weir coached New Mexico State last season

UP NEXT:

The Lobos are at home next Saturday to play Arizona, which won their meeting last season 77-46 in Tucson. After a 16-year hiatus, last season the teams resumed a long-standing rivalry, in which the Wildcats own an 84-42 advantage.

New Mexico State is at home Tuesday to play Division II Eastern New Mexico. It's the Aggies final home game until Jan. 18.