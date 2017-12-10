Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Grizzlies in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Russell Westbrook overcame a poor shooting night, recording a triple-double, including two game-clinching free throws with 5.2 seconds left in overtime to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 102-101 on Saturday night.

Westbrook, who was 7 of 29 from the field and missed 11 of his 12 3-point attempts, added 14 assists and 11 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams led the Thunder with 21 points and nine rebounds each, while Alex Abrines, starting for the injured Paul George, added a career-high 20 points, converting five 3-pointers, also a career-best.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Marc Gasol finished with 22 points. Ben McLemore contributed 17 points as the Grizzlies lost their third straight and 14 of the last 15.

Memphis led by as many as 20 in the first half.