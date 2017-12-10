Tinkle, Eubanks score 19 apiece; Oregon St. beat UAPB 85-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tres Tinkle and Drew Eubanks each scored 19 points as Oregon State pulled away from Arkansas Pine-Bluff in the second half for an 85-58 win on Saturday night.

Ethan Thompson added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Stephen Thompson Jr. had 12 points and a career-high eight assists for the Beavers (6-3), who won their fourth straight.

Travon Harper had 20 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out and Joe'Randle Toliver added 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Golden Lions (0-10). UAPB has longest active losing streak in Division I at 16 games, dating to last season.

Oregon State went ahead 15-4 to open the game, but Arkansas Pine-Bluff chipped away. The Golden Lions briefly took a 29-28 lead with about 3 minutes left in the first half after a 7-0 run.

The Beavers led 37-34 at the break.

Oregon State gradually stretched the lead in the second half, then went on a 19-0 surge, as UAPB went scoreless for five-plus minutes to make the score 76-49. Alfred Hollins had six points during the run, including a highlight dunk after Tinkle poked the ball loose from the Golden Lions.

Hollins finished with 13 points.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 54 per cent in the first half but only 36 per cent in the second half. Oregon State shot 51 per cent for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Martaveous McKnight came into Saturday's game leading the Golden Lions with 17.9 points per game. He had four points against Oregon State. . Artavious McDyess, a forward/centre who had two points and four rebounds off the bench on Saturday, is the son of former NBA player Antonio McDyess.