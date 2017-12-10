Portland State hits final 16 FGs, beats Santa Clara 87-84

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Deontae North scored 25 of his career-high-tying 30 points in the second half and Portland State ended the game with 16 consecutive field goals to rally past Santa Clara 87-84 on Saturday night.

Holland Woods added a career-high 26 points for the Vikings (8-2), who erased a 17-point, second-half deficit to win their fourth straight. Portland State trailed 56-39 with 14 minutes to go and didn't miss another shot from field, finishing the second half 20 of 24 (83.3 per cent).

But Santa Clara (3-6) held back Portland State's rally with its own hot shooting, making 12 of 17 from the field during the same stretch. Portland State didn't take the lead until Michael Mayhew's 3-pointer made it 83-82 with 56 seconds left. It was Portland State's first lead since 4-3.

North added a pair of free throws for a three-point lead, Matt Hauser closed it back to one for the Broncos and Portland State capped it with Brandon Hollins' pair of free throws after surviving a pair of Santa Clara misses in the final seconds.