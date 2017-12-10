Sri Lanka skittle India for 112 in 1st ODI

DHARAMSALA, India — Suranga Lakmal picked up a career-best 4-13 as India was bowled out for 112 runs in 38.2 overs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Nuwan Pradeep returned 2-37 as India was at one stage reduced to 29-7.

MS Dhoni scored 65 runs as he salvaged some pride for the hosts. Even so, this was India's lowest ODI total at home since 1993 when they were bowled out for 100 by the West Indies at Ahmedabad.

Put into bat, India started poorly as both openers were dismissed with the scoreboard on 2-2. Angelo Mathews (1-8) trapped Shikhar Dhawan (0) lbw, while Rohit Sharma (2) was caught behind off Lakmal.

Lakmal was nearly unplayable as the Indian top order struggled. Dinesh Karthik was out lbw for an 18-ball duck and Manish Pandey (2) was caught at slip.

Pradeep got into the act as debutant Shreyas Iyer (9) played on. Afterwards, Hardik Pandya (10) edged him to slip with India toiling at 28-6.

Lakmal bowled ten overs on the bounce and picked up Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0). He improved on his previous best of 4-30 against England at Pallekele in 2014.

Dhoni then came to India's rescue and scored his 67th ODI half-century off 78 balls. He anchored the innings with a 41-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav (19).

Then he added another 17 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (0) and 15 with Yuzvendra Chahal (0 not out), pushing India past an unlikely 100 in the 37th over.

Two overs later, Dhoni was last man out, caught at deep cover off Thisara Perera (1-29). Overall, he faced 87 balls and hit 10 fours along with two sixes.