Fresno State cruises to 83-63 win over Cal Poly

SN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Deshon Taylor hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 21 points, Ray Bowles added 19 points and Fresno State extended its win streak to six with an 83-63 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Terrell Carter II had 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting, Sam Bittner added 12 points and Bryson Williams 11 for Fresno State, which shot 51 per cent from the field, including 9 for 18 from long range.

Leading 37-23 at the break, the Bulldogs (8-2) led by double figures the rest of the way.

Cal Poly (4-5) led briefly in the opening half when Luke Meikle hit a jumper to put the Mustangs on top 8-7 with 14:42 left before the break. Fresno State responded with an 8-0 spurt capped by Williams' bucket and never trailed again.