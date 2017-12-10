WHL Roundup: Silvertips extend win streak

Ted Brennan, Nolan Foote, Dillon Dube and Kole Lind scored for the Rockets (18-9-3), whose win streak was halted at six games. Roman Basran made 19 saves in a losing cause.

---

BLAZERS 4 BLADES 1

SASKATOON — Dylan Ferguson kicked out 23 shots as Kamloops toppled the Blades.

Luke Zazula, Luc Smith, Nick Chyzowski and Garrett Pilon scored for the Blazers (14-15-1).

Libor Hajek responded for Saskatoon (11-16-3). Nolan Maier stopped 25-of-28 shots in defeat.

---

PATS 4 TIGERS 2

REGINA — Robbie Holmes scored the winner at 15:47 of the third period as the Pats went on to double up Medicine Hat.

Matt Bradley, Emil Oksanen and Jake Leschyshyn also scored for Regina (16-14-2). Max Paddock made 32 saves for the victory.

Hayden Ostir and Henry Rybinski found the back of the net for the Tigers (17-12-2). Jordan Hollett turned away 42-of-45 shots in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 3 REBELS 2 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Max Patterson scored the winner at 1:44 of overtime as Swift Current handed the Rebels their 11th loss in a row.

Glenn Gawdin and Matteo Gennaro also scored for the Broncos (21-7-2), who got 27 saves from Joel Hofer.

Grayson Pawlenchuk and Kristian Reichel found the back of the net for Red Deer (9-18-5). Riley Lamb turned aside 32 shots in defeat.

---

GIANTS 4 ICE 3 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Ronning scored his second goal of the game 4:42 into overtime to lift Vancouver over Kootenay for its third straight win.

Tyler Benson and Brad Morrison also scored for the Giants (15-13-4) while Ronning tacked on two assists for a four-point outing. David Tendeck turned away 15 shots for the victory.

Sebastian Streu, Kaeden Taphorn and Cameron Hausinger supplied the offence for the Ice (13-17-2) as Duncan McGovern stopped 33 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 9 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Milos Fafrak had a hat trick while Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Zach Fischer both struck twice as the Chiefs downed Seattle.

Tyson Helgesen Jake McGrew and also scored for Spokane (16-11-3). Donovan Buskey made 17 saves for the win.

Jarret Tyszka and Reece Harsch scored for the Thunderbirds (13-14-4). Matt Berlin combined with Dorrin Luding for 31 saves for Seattle.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press