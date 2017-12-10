Lochner leads German sweep in 4-man bobsled World Cup

WINTERBERG, Germany — World champion Johannes Lochner led a German sweep of the podium in 4-man bobsled with his second World Cup win of the season on Sunday.

Lochner and his crew of Joshua Bluhm, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp were quickest in both runs, clocking 1 minute 49.03 seconds — 0.23 ahead of Nico Walther's team and 0.33 ahead of Francesco Friedrich's.

Justin Kripps' Canadian crew was fourth, ahead of compatriot Chris Spring and his team.

Lochner extended his lead after four events to 826 points, ahead of Walther on 787 and Kripps on 754.