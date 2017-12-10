English batsman reprimanded after bar incident in Australia

LONDON — Ben Duckett will not play again for the England Lions in the remainder of their training camp in Australia after he was disciplined for reportedly pouring a drink over a teammate on a night out.

It is the latest controversy in a troubled Ashes tour for England, with allrounder Ben Stokes not with the team following an altercation on a night out in England in September while Jonny Bairstow reportedly head-butted Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft in a bar at the beginning of the tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday that Duckett had been fined the maximum allowable amount for a player in the England Lions — the country's second-string team.

The ECB said he also was "suspended for playing for the rest of the current Lions Australian training camp" and "issued with a final written warning in respect of his conduct as an England player."