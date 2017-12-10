BERLIN — Nils Petersen scored two late penalties — one in the 90th minute and another in injury time — as Freiburg came from three goals down to beat Cologne 4-3 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Petersen started his team's comeback in the first half and his hat trick denied Cologne what would have been its first league win of the season at the 15th attempt, one week after the club fired Peter Stoeger as coach.

Stoeger was presented by Borussia Dortmund as its new coach earlier Sunday, after Dortmund responded to its league slump by firing Peter Bosz.

Kickoff in Cologne was delayed by a half-hour due to a snowstorm that continued as the game got underway.