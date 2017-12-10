Whitecaps acquire star striker Kei Kamara

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired striker Kei Kamara on Sunday in a trade with the New England Revolution.

New England gets Vancouver's 2019 natural first round SuperDraft pick and a conditional 2020 second round SuperDraft selection in return.

Kamara, who is under contract through 2018, joins 23-year-old Venezuelan striker Anthony Blondell as new players on the Whitecaps front line.

A proven MLS goalscorer, Kamara will officially be added to the club's roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, Canadian work permit, and visa. He will occupy a Designated Player roster slot and is a domestic player as an American citizen.