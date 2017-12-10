Philadelphia Eagles without tight end Zach Ertz against Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles will not have tight end Zach Ertz, scratched against the Los Angeles Rams as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Ertz took a big hit in the Eagles' loss at Seattle last weekend. The California native had hoped to play, and he's also the Eagles' leading receiver with 57 catches for 663 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without speedy linebacker Telvin Smith because of a concussion. It could be a significant loss against scrambling Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Smith will miss his second straight game and remains in the league's concussion program. Smith had been listed as questionable to play.