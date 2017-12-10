Messi, Suarez give Barcelona 2-0 win at 10-man Villarreal

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored after Villarreal was reduced to 10 men to give Barcelona a 2-0 win on Sunday that maintained its lead of the Spanish league.

Suarez finished off a quick passing combination, involving himself, Messi and substitute Paco Alcacer, by rounding goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo and tapping the ball home in the 72nd minute.

Messi then sealed the win when Sergio Busquets intercepted the ball near Villarreal's area and passed for the Argentina forward to beat Asenjo in the 83rd.

The goal took Messi's league-leading tally to 14 for the season.

Apart from Gerard Pique's header off the post early on, hosts Villarreal had kept Barcelona in check until reserve team forward Daniel Rabaseda saw a direct red card for a studs-first tackle into Busquets' ankle with a half-hour remaining.

Barcelona made good on the extra man and attacked repeatedly through left back Jordi Alba, who went close to setting up Suarez only for his shot to hit the post.

Villarreal was the more dangerous team in the first half. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a reflex save to get a hand on Roberto Soriano's bouncing volley in the 16th.

Ernesto Valverde's side remained undefeated through 15 rounds. The win also ended Barcelona's run of two consecutive draws at Valencia and against Celta Vigo that had let rivals chip into its lead.

Barcelona remained five points ahead of second-place Valencia, six ahead of Atletico Madrid, and eight ahead of defending champions Real Madrid.

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press