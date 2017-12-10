Rising star Aouar scores twice as Lyon beats Amiens 2-1

PARIS — Days after being linked with a potential move to Barcelona, teenage midfielder Houssem Aouar scored twice as Lyon rallied to win 2-1 at Amiens on Sunday.

The win moved Lyon above defending champion Monaco on goal difference and into second place, nine points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Aouar started and finished the move that drew Lyon level in the 79th and calmly volleyed in the winner four minutes into injury time.

The 19-year-old Aouar is the latest young talent to come through Lyon's prodigious youth academy, and was recently supervised by Barcelona. His astute passing, and skill and composure on the ball, are all attributes that reportedly pleased the Catalan giant.