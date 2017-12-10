No. 21 Washington State dismisses top receiver Martin Jr.

PULLMAN, Wash. — No. 21 Washington State has dismissed leading receiver Tavares Martin Jr. from the team for violation of team rules.

A school spokesman confirmed the move Sunday. Martin led the Cougars with 70 receptions and nine touchdowns during the regular season as Washington State went 9-3 and earned a spot in the Holiday Bowl. He was named second-team all-Pac-12 by the AP.

Martin, a junior from Belle Glade, Florida, also was suspended for a game in October against Colorado for violating team rules. He had 150 receptions and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Cougars.

The loss of Martin leaves the Cougars without two of their top three receivers for the Holiday Bowl matchup against Michigan State.