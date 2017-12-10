Chance Graham had 10 points and seven rebounds for Coppin State.

"West Virginia has a fantastic basketball team; they're very good," Eagles coach Dewayne Burroughs said. "I could see them making a run long into March and April."

BIG PICTURE

Coppin State concludes its nonconference schedule with games against VCU and Maryland before starting MEAC play with winnable games against Norfolk State, Savannah State and Florida A&M before its spring semester.

After three straight wins over Power 5 opponents Virginia Tech, then-No. 18 Texas A&M and Pittsburgh, WVU plays three more mid-major teams (Radford, Morgan State and Morehead State) before beginning Big 12 play.

TRANSFER OF POWER

West Virginia will gain one more eligible player for its Saturday game against Radford. Ohio State transfer Theresa Ekhelar will be able to enter the lineup for the Mountaineers after sitting out the fall semester due to NCAA transfer rules.

Carey was surprised to hear that she would be eligible so soon.

"She gets to play the next game?" Carey said. "That's better than what I thought it was. I'm going to come out of here (the news conference) smiling, I came in here wanting to cry."

PRESS VIRGINIA

The Mountaineers used the style of play popularized by their men's counterparts, scoring 44 points off of 24 Coppin State turnovers.

The Eagles' 24 turnovers tie the most forced by West Virginia all season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

West Virginia looks poised to move up in the AP Top 25 after dominating wins over Pitt and Coppin State, as well as No. 7 UCLA's 87-72 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Eagles conclude their eight-game road trip at VCU on Dec. 18.

The Mountaineers host Radford in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday.

By John Lowe, The Associated Press