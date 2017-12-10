High Point celebrates while pummeling Toccoa Falls, 110-39

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cliff Thomas Jr. scored 16 points and led a 68-point effort by the High Point bench as the Panthers celebrated the holidays by pummeling Division II Toccoa Falls College, 110-39 on Sunday.

High Point, playing its final home game of 2017, handed out cookies, hot chocolate and holiday ornaments to everyone in attendance — all the while surrendering points like the miserly, pre-visitation Scrooge.

Sam Berlin paced the High Point starting five with 12 points and as many rebounds, but it was the bench that carried the load. Thomas was 8 of 9 from the field. Jamal Wright was 8 for 8 from the line and finished with 15 points and Dexter Gooding added 14 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds. The Panthers (4-5) collectively shot 65 per cent from the field (45 of 69).

The winless Eagles were led by the 20 points of Kevin Cave.