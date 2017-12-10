High Point celebrates while pummeling Toccoa Falls, 110-39

Sports 04:17 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cliff Thomas Jr. scored 16 points and led a 68-point effort by the High Point bench as the Panthers celebrated the holidays by pummeling Division II Toccoa Falls College, 110-39 on Sunday.

High Point, playing its final home game of 2017, handed out cookies, hot chocolate and holiday ornaments to everyone in attendance — all the while surrendering points like the miserly, pre-visitation Scrooge.

Sam Berlin paced the High Point starting five with 12 points and as many rebounds, but it was the bench that carried the load. Thomas was 8 of 9 from the field. Jamal Wright was 8 for 8 from the line and finished with 15 points and Dexter Gooding added 14 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds. The Panthers (4-5) collectively shot 65 per cent from the field (45 of 69).

The winless Eagles were led by the 20 points of Kevin Cave.

By The Associated Press

High Point celebrates while pummeling Toccoa Falls, 110-39

Sports 04:17 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cliff Thomas Jr. scored 16 points and led a 68-point effort by the High Point bench as the Panthers celebrated the holidays by pummeling Division II Toccoa Falls College, 110-39 on Sunday.

High Point, playing its final home game of 2017, handed out cookies, hot chocolate and holiday ornaments to everyone in attendance — all the while surrendering points like the miserly, pre-visitation Scrooge.

Sam Berlin paced the High Point starting five with 12 points and as many rebounds, but it was the bench that carried the load. Thomas was 8 of 9 from the field. Jamal Wright was 8 for 8 from the line and finished with 15 points and Dexter Gooding added 14 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds. The Panthers (4-5) collectively shot 65 per cent from the field (45 of 69).

The winless Eagles were led by the 20 points of Kevin Cave.

By The Associated Press

High Point celebrates while pummeling Toccoa Falls, 110-39

Sports 04:17 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cliff Thomas Jr. scored 16 points and led a 68-point effort by the High Point bench as the Panthers celebrated the holidays by pummeling Division II Toccoa Falls College, 110-39 on Sunday.

High Point, playing its final home game of 2017, handed out cookies, hot chocolate and holiday ornaments to everyone in attendance — all the while surrendering points like the miserly, pre-visitation Scrooge.

Sam Berlin paced the High Point starting five with 12 points and as many rebounds, but it was the bench that carried the load. Thomas was 8 of 9 from the field. Jamal Wright was 8 for 8 from the line and finished with 15 points and Dexter Gooding added 14 points and grabbed a half-dozen rebounds. The Panthers (4-5) collectively shot 65 per cent from the field (45 of 69).

The winless Eagles were led by the 20 points of Kevin Cave.

By The Associated Press