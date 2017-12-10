No. 16 Arizona State upset No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence

Lagerald Vick led Kansas with 25 points, his fifth time with 20 or more this season. Devonte' Graham added 19 points and eight assists.

Svi Mykhailiuk had an off day, going 3 for 14 from the field and not registering any of his 14 points until he hit a 3-pointer with 6 minutes left. He had four turnovers and four fouls.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas lost consecutive games for the first time since December 2013. Self will need to diagnose what went wrong in a hurry, with the start of conference play just three games away.

Arizona State picked up another marquee victory after knocking off No. 15 Xavier in late November. The Sun Devils are 9-0 for the first time since 1974-75 and look to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12.

FANTASTIC FRESHMAN

Martin finished with 21 points on a 8-11 shooting and a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range. A true freshman, he didn't seem to be intimidated by the Allen Fieldhouse crowd despite it being just his ninth career game.

"It was a tremendous thing for me to witness and be a part of," Hurley said.

NEWMAN HURT

Kansas starting guard Malik Newman took a knee to the head late in the game, sending him to the floor for a couple minutes as he was evaluated by medical staff.

After the game, Self said that he was told Newman suffered a concussion, but that he didn't know the severity or much of a concrete timetable for his recovery.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas will tumble after the two losses. With another impressive win, Arizona State should continue its rise toward the top of the poll.

UP NEXT

Kansas heads north to face former Big 12 rival Nebraska on Saturday.

Arizona State hosts Vanderbilt next Sunday.

___

By Jordan Wolf, The Associated Press