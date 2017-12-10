Trubisky, Howard lead Bears over hapless Bengals 33-7

CINCINNATI — Rookie Mitchell Trubisky threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his best showing yet, and the Chicago Bears ended a five-game losing streak by routing the lacklustre Cincinnati Bengals 33-7 on Sunday, their most lopsided victory in five years.

Jordan Howard ran for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Bears (4-9) dominated a matchup of the NFL's worst offences. Their rookie quarterback took full advantage of an injury-depleted defence, completing a career-high 25 passes out of 32 attempts for 271 yards. He also ran 4 yards for a score.

The Bengals (5-8) were coming off a 23-20 loss to the Steelers on Monday night that crushed their playoff hopes and gutted their defence.

The Bears piled up a season-high 482 yards against a unit missing starting cornerbacks Adam "Pacman" Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick as well as linebackers Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil.

It was Cincinnati's worst home drubbing since a 34-3 loss to Baltimore in 2008. Many of the 52,002 fans headed for the exits early in the fourth quarter.

Everyone in the NFL's lowest-ranked offence had a big game. Tarik Cohen ran for 80 yards, and Kendall Wright caught 10 passes for 107 yards — the first Bears receiver to top 100 yards this season.

Andy Dalton was picked off for the first time since Oct. 22 in Pittsburgh, ending his career-best streak of 193 attempts without an interception. The interception set up Trubisky's 1-yard touchdown pass that put the Bears in control 26-7 early in the fourth quarter, their biggest lead of the season.

INJURIES

Bears: Right guard Kyle Long went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but the Bears' offensive line had its way as Chicago piled up 29 first downs, more than double Cincinnati's total.

Bengals: Running back Joe Mixon was inactive because of a concussion suffered on Monday night. Giovani Bernard carried 11 times for 62 yards as Cincinnati's offence managed only 234 yards.