No. 24 Michigan women pull away 54-41 over Kent State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hailey Brown and Hallie Thome each scored 11 points and No. 24 Michigan overcame a slow start to get past Kent State for a 54-41 win Sunday.

Michigan (8-2) got the first bucket of the game, a quick layup from Brown, but then went scoreless until the end of the first quarter when Kayla Robbins sank a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 12-5.

Kent State's Alexa Golden responded with a 3 to stretch the margin back to double figures as the opening quarter ended but then the Wolverines dug in, erasing the deficit with a 14-4 second quarter to tie it at 19 at halftime, and broke away at the end of the third with a 7-0 spurt to go up 38-28 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

Thome and Deja Church each went 2 for 2 from the line during the late third-quarter run, which was capped with Nicole Munger's 3-pointer to give Michigan a double-digit advantage it protected the rest of the way.