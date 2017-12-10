No. 13 FSU women use strong start to top Arizona St 77-66

Sports 04:44 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Imani Wright scored 22 points, Shakayla Thomas and AJ Alix had double-doubles and No. 13 Florida State used a big first quarter to turn back Arizona State 77-66 on Sunday.

Thomas had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Seminoles (10-0) and Alix 14 points with 11 assists. Imani had her fourth 20-point game and with three 3-pointers reached 100 for her career. FSU is 10-0 for the third time ever, and two shy of its best start ever.

Reili Richardson led the Sun Devils (7-3) with a career-high 18 points, Robbi Ryan added 15 and Kianna Ibis 11 with nine rebounds.

Alix had the first five points of the game as the Seminoles jumped on to an 8-0 lead and made three free throws with 41 seconds left for a 27-11 lead after one quarter. ASU cut it to 46-37 at the half but a 10-2 run late in the third quarter helped Florida State to a comfortable 65-51 lead entering the fourth quarter.

A 3 and layup by Ryan got the Sun Devils within eight early in the fourth quarter but an 0 for 5 dry spell over 3:07 late stopped the threat.

The defensive minded teams came into the game allowing 53.6 (ASU) and 57.6 points (FSU).

By The Associated Press

