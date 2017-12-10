Cunningham has 35, No. 17 Mizzou women top SIU-E 78-48

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sophie Cunningham had a career-high seven 3-pointers and a season-high 35 points and No. 17 Missouri rolled to a 78-48 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Sunday for the Tigers' ninth-straight win.

Cunningham was 11-of-16 shooting with all five of her misses coming behind the arc to reach 30 points for the fifth time in her career.

Cunningham had 11 in the first quarter as the Tigers (9-1) opened a 19-9 lead and 18 at the break when the lead was 37-28.

Missouri made 10 of 14 shots, including 6 of 8 behind the arc, to break the game open, outscoring the Cougars (3-5) 28-14. Cunningham had three 3s to help the Tigers to a season-high 15 on 31 attempts. Jordan Chavis, Jordan Roundtree and Cunningham scored from distance to cap a 13-0 run that made it 59-34.