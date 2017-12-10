No. 6 Mississippi State overpowers Little Rock 86-48

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Morgan William scored a season-high 16 points and No. 6 Mississippi State overpowered Little Rock 86-48 on Sunday to improve to 9-0.

Teaira McCowan added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Victoria Vivians had 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs have won 31 straight regular-season nonconference games and 30 nonconference home games in a row.

Monique Townson and Kyra Collier each had 11 points for Little Rock (3-6), and Teal Battle added 10.

Mississippi State outscored Little Rock 25-2 in the third quarter, holding the Trojans without a field goal for the final 9 minutes.