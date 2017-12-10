TOP 25 REWIND: Get ready for changes at the top of AP poll

RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke kept winning through a packed-full schedule in the opening month to become the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 .

Now that the Blue Devils have lost — along with No. 2 Kansas falling twice — don't expect the same level of agreement on who should be atop Monday's new poll.

The Blue Devils (11-1) lost at Boston College on Saturday in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener, three days after the Jayhawks lost to Washington in Kansas City, Missouri. That was part of a week that saw half of the top 10 lose at least once, including No. 5 Florida, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 9 Notre Dame.

Duke had managed to win several close calls to start the season, but the Blue Devils couldn't repeat it against the Eagles. It was a reminder that despite all the talent — most notably Marvin Bagley III at the helm of a top-flight recruiting class — Duke needs to improve defensively and doesn't have a lot of depth as of now.

"We told them the truth when they won their first 11 games, too," coach Mike Krzyzewski said, 'that we were behind a few games and came back . that we're still learning. This is a very young basketball team that just happened to win and be tough in 11 games."

KANSAS' WEEK

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, struggled to hit from outside against Washington's zone (5 of 20 from 3-point range) and allowed the Huskies to shoot 48 per cent in Wednesday's 74-65 loss — which left Jayhawks senior Devonte Graham to say simply: "We really just didn't have it tonight."

Things didn't get any better Sunday, with No. 16 Arizona State pulling away from the Jayhawks in the second half to win 95-85 at Allen Fieldhouse.

SUN DEVILS SHINE

Speaking of Arizona State, maybe it's time to start paying closer attention to what Bobby Hurley's unbeaten bunch is doing. The Sun Devils (9-0) are off to their best start since the 1974-75 season and have a second big win to go with one against now-No. 13 Xavier on Nov. 24.